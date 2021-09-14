CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0014

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 87.4% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $134,478.78 and $148,174.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

