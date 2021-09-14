Credit Suisse Group Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $56.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NYSE AA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

