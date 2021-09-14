Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 761,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 930,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.