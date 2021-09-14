Cricut, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Cricut’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,068,309 shares of company stock worth $121,055,799 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

