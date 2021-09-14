Critical Contrast: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.94, suggesting that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.32 $37.79 million ($0.16) -20.13 APA $4.44 billion 1.66 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.01

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -17.55% N/A -0.85% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 APA 0 7 8 1 2.63

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.81%. APA has a consensus target price of $25.32, indicating a potential upside of 30.19%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

