Critical Survey: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.02%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.76 $1.12 million $0.07 51.43

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

