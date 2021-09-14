CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0023

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $208,481.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 528.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,173,000 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

