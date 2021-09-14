Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.65

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $153.43, with a volume of 101122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

