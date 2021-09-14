Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.65

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $153.43, with a volume of 101122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.72.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
