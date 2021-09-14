CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

