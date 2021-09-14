Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0647

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.81 million and $510.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,227.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01355687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.58 or 0.00555987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00338894 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,040,112 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.