Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Crown worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

