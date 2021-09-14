Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Crown has a market cap of $1.79 million and $915.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,036.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.74 or 0.01354881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.00503718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00346622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003417 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,036,685 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

