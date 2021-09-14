Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87. Crown has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.