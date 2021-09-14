Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.96.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

