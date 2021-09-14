Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $6.67 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00014283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,121,592 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.