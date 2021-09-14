Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00875435 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

