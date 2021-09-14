Crypterium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $256,106.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $256,106.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,057,147 coins and its circulating supply is 82,059,596 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

