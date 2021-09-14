Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.46 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $47.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00142338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00773282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.