CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $725,662.84 and $4,730.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

