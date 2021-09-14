Crypton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,985.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $688,529.62 and approximately $5,985.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00078923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00123982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00172329 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,577,332 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.