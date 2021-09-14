Cryptonite (XCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,426.02

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $333,426.02 and approximately $23.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,077.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.96 or 0.07236893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00384183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.54 or 0.01356361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00120193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00552621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00567337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006542 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

