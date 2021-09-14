CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,961.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $653,273.83 and $26,961.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00169667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.63 or 1.00300264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.06977646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00884138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

