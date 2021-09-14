CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 6.6%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 5,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 215,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.