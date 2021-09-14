CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.08

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.08 ($65.98) and traded as low as €55.96 ($65.84). CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €56.82 ($66.85), with a volume of 63,779 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.08 and a 200 day moving average of €55.36.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

