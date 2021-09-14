CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

