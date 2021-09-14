Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 195.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

