Curate (XCUR) Reaches Market Cap of $22.99 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and $624,513.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00006110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

