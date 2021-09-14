CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $27.12 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and $77.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00597939 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,914,108 coins and its circulating supply is 145,914,108 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

