Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. 8,015,845 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Equity Income

