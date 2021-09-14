Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $40.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $40,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,609,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

