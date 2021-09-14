Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $33.71 Million in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,000. Mission Produce makes up about 5.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,832. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

