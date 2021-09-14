Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.50. 101,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

