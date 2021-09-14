cVault.finance Price Tops $13,501.79 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $135.02 million and approximately $245,096.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $13,501.79 or 0.28706110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00814027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043983 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

