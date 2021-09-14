CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,464.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.60 or 0.00024604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $143.59 million and approximately $246,464.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

