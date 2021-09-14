CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CVR Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 99,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

