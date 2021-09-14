CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Critical Comparison

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVRx and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVRx and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AtriCure $206.53 million 16.80 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -74.87

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVRx beats AtriCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

