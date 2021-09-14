CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

