CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $792,650.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00388166 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.91 or 1.00109204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00072775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00070421 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

