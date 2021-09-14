Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLXPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

