D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1,043.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $72,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,514. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

