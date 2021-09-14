DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.94% from the stock’s current price.

DXLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXLG stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. Research analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

