DAD Price Up 0.3% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $81.60 million and $756,884.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

