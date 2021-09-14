Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $335.81 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042997 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,542,049,077 coins and its circulating supply is 6,542,048,588 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

