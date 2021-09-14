Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

