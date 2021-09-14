Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.50

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 4265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.