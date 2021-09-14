Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 125,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,719. Dalrada has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.