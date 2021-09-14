Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 232.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 444.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

