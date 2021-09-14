Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average is $264.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

