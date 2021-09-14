Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,691,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

T stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.