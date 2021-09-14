Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

